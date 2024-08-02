Beijing Health Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited (HK:2389) has released an update.

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the group’s interim financial results for the first half of the year, as well as to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The upcoming board meeting has sparked interest among investors, as decisions regarding dividend payouts are critical indicators of the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

