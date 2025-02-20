Beijing Gas Blue Sky Shifts Financial Reporting to RMB

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd ( (HK:6828) ) has issued an update.

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd has announced its decision to change the presentation currency of its consolidated financial statements from Hong Kong dollars to Renminbi. This change, motivated by the company’s significant operations in RMB, aims to provide shareholders and potential investors with a clearer understanding of the company’s financial performance. The first financial statements reflecting this change will be for the year ending December 31, 2024, with previous figures restated in RMB. The company expects no material impact from this shift on its financial statements.

More about Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the energy sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, primarily deals with transactions and assets in Renminbi (RMB), which is indicative of its market focus in regions where RMB is the dominant currency.

YTD Price Performance: -32.50%

Average Trading Volume: 11,981,019

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$636.6M

