Beijing Fourth Paradigm’s H Shares Get Full Circulation Approval

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6682) has released an update.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. has received approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the full circulation of its H shares, involving a conversion and listing of 131,549,046 shares. With this move, 36 participating shareholders will collectively hold around 49.27% of the company’s total issued H shares, indicating a significant shift in the shareholding structure. This development marks a strategic milestone for the company in enhancing liquidity and shareholder diversity.

