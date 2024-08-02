Beijing Fourth Paradigm Sets Board Meeting Date

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6682) has released an update.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for August 15, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve their unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. This announcement alerts investors that the company’s performance data for the period ending June 30, 2024, will soon be reviewed and released, which could be of significance to shareholders and market watchers.

