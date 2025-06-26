Beijing Fourth Paradigm Enhances Board Governance with New Nomination Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6682) ) has issued an update.
Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. has established a nomination committee to enhance its board’s governance structure. This committee will oversee the selection and appointment of directors, ensuring a diverse and skilled board composition to support the company’s strategic goals and sustainable development.
More about Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H
Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that enhance decision-making processes across various industries.
Average Trading Volume: 5,253,167
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$26.7B
