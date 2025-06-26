Beijing Fourth Paradigm Enhances Board Governance with New Nomination Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6682) ) has issued an update.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. has established a nomination committee to enhance its board’s governance structure. This committee will oversee the selection and appointment of directors, ensuring a diverse and skilled board composition to support the company’s strategic goals and sustainable development.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that enhance decision-making processes across various industries.

