Beijing Enterprises Water Group Re-designates COO to Group Chief Expert

Beijing Enterprises Water Group ( (HK:0371) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited announced the re-designation of Mr. Li Li from Chief Operating Officer to Group Chief Expert, effective October 24, 2025. This strategic move aligns with the company’s development needs and highlights Mr. Li’s extensive experience in the water industry, potentially strengthening the company’s operational and strategic capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0371) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Enterprises Water Group stock, see the HK:0371 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Enterprises Water Group

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited operates in the water industry, focusing on investment, construction, and operation of water and environmental projects. The company is involved in providing water supply, sewage treatment, and environmental protection services, positioning itself as a key player in the water and environmental sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 25,371,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.14B

For detailed information about 0371 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

