Beijing Enterprises Water Group Announces Board and Committee Roles

Beijing Enterprises Water Group ( (HK:0371) ) has issued an announcement.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its established committees. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. This announcement clarifies the leadership structure and governance framework of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

