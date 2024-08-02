Beijing Enterprises Secures $30M Credit Facility

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited (HK:0154) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited has announced the acceptance of a US$30 million Credit Facility from a bank, with a one-year term and conditions that include maintaining a minimum 50% shareholding by Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. The company is currently compliant with this requirement, holding approximately 50.4% of shares. They have committed to ongoing disclosure in line with the Listing Rules as the situation persists.

For further insights into HK:0154 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.