Beijing Enterprises Declares Interim Dividend

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.07 per share for the six months ending 30 June 2024, payable on 28 October 2024. Shareholders have the option to receive the dividend in RMB at an exchange rate of HKD 1 to RMB 0.914228, with the election closing on 07 October 2024. This financial update is likely to interest shareholders and potential investors looking to understand the company’s latest distribution of profits.

