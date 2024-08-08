Beijing Energy Shareholders Unanimously Pass Resolutions

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions during their Special General Meeting on August 8, 2024, including the approval of an EPC Contract and the appointment of Mr. Wang Cheng and Mr. Zeng Ming as new non-executive and independent non-executive directors, respectively. The resolutions received unanimous support with 100% votes in favor, indicating strong shareholder confidence. The newly appointed directors are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the Board.

