Beijing Energy International Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) has provided an announcement.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of audited financial statements, the distribution of a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, the re-election of several directors, the authorization of the board to fix directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as the auditor. Additionally, general mandates were granted to the directors to repurchase and issue company shares.

More about Beijing Energy International Holding

YTD Price Performance: 27.00%

Average Trading Volume: 435,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.75B

Disclaimer & Disclosure

