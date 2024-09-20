Beijing Energy Forms New Investment Partnership

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced the formation of a new Limited Partnership with partners Beijing Guodian, BEIED, and Huadian Gaintime, focusing on equity and debt investments in new energy and related fields. The partnership, which has a total capital commitment of RMB2,125 million, will become a subsidiary of Beijing Energy, with its financial results consolidated into the company’s financial statements. The deal is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules due to its size.

