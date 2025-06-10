Beijing Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with New 100MW Solar Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) is now available.

Beijing Energy International Holding’s subsidiary, Jingneng Xundian, has entered into an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with a consortium for a 100MW photovoltaic power generation project in Yunnan Province, China. The contract, valued at approximately RMB290 million, marks a significant step in the company’s renewable energy expansion, with the project expected to be completed and grid-connected within 150 days, enhancing the company’s position in the renewable energy market.

More about Beijing Energy International Holding

Beijing Energy International Holding is a company involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on photovoltaic power generation projects. It operates primarily in China, with a market focus on expanding its renewable energy capacity through strategic projects and partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: 24.00%

Average Trading Volume: 427,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.68B

See more insights into 0686 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.