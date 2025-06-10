Beijing Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with New 100MW Solar Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:
An announcement from Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) is now available.
Beijing Energy International Holding’s subsidiary, Jingneng Xundian, has entered into an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with a consortium for a 100MW photovoltaic power generation project in Yunnan Province, China. The contract, valued at approximately RMB290 million, marks a significant step in the company’s renewable energy expansion, with the project expected to be completed and grid-connected within 150 days, enhancing the company’s position in the renewable energy market.
More about Beijing Energy International Holding
Beijing Energy International Holding is a company involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on photovoltaic power generation projects. It operates primarily in China, with a market focus on expanding its renewable energy capacity through strategic projects and partnerships.
YTD Price Performance: 24.00%
Average Trading Volume: 427,844
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: HK$2.68B
