Beijing Chunlizhengda Projects Significant Profit Decline Amid Centralized Procurement Impact

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ) has shared an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. announced an estimated net profit decline for 2024, with expectations of a 53.99% to 61.19% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to the impact of the national centralized procurement policy. The company’s participation in centralized procurement resulted in lower prices for its products, affecting revenue and profit margins, despite successfully winning bids for various medical products.

More about Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, operating in the medical instruments industry. The company focuses on producing medical devices such as artificial joints and sports medicine consumables, with a significant market focus on centralized procurement policies.

YTD Price Performance: -7.26%

Average Trading Volume: 435,343

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.35B

