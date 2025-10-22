Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Schedules Board Meeting for Quarterly Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ) is now available.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. announced that its board of directors will meet on October 30, 2025, to approve the company’s third quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1858) stock is a Hold with a HK$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1858 Stock Forecast page.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the medical instruments industry, focusing on the development and production of medical devices.

Average Trading Volume: 2,147,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10B

