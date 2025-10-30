Beijing Capital International Airport Issues Medium-term Notes and Releases Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Beijing Capital International Airport Co ( (HK:0694) ) is now available.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited announced the issuance of its 2023 First Tranche Medium-term Notes, raising RMB1.5 billion for a three-year term. The company also released its unaudited quarterly financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards, cautioning investors to exercise care when dealing with its securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0694) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Capital International Airport Co stock, see the HK:0694 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Capital International Airport Co

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited operates in the aviation industry, primarily managing airport operations in China. The company focuses on providing airport services and facilities, positioning itself as a key player in the aviation sector within the region.

Average Trading Volume: 8,442,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$13B

For a thorough assessment of 0694 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue