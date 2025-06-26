Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Announces Board Composition and Roles

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Beijing Capital International Airport Co ( (HK:0694) ) has shared an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The board consists of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with four special committees focusing on nomination, remuneration and evaluation, audit and risk management, and strategy and sustainable development. This structure aims to enhance governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0694) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Capital International Airport Co stock, see the HK:0694 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Capital International Airport Co

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited operates in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on airport management and related services. As a foreign-invested joint stock limited company in China, it plays a significant role in managing one of the busiest airports in the world, serving as a critical hub for international and domestic flights.

Average Trading Volume: 9,014,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.14B

See more data about 0694 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue