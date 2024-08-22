Beijing Capital Grand Reports Reduced Loss in 2024 H1

Beijing Capital Grand Limited (HK:1329) has released an update.

Beijing Capital Grand Limited reported its unaudited interim consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a loss from continuing operations at RMB 148.7 million compared to a loss of RMB 224.6 million in the same period the previous year. Despite the reduced loss, the company experienced a significant drop in profit from a gain of RMB 90.1 million last year to a loss due to discontinued operations. These results reflect the challenges faced by the company in a competitive and changing economic landscape.

