Beijing Capital Airport Projects Reduced Losses Amid Aviation Market Recovery

The latest announcement is out from Beijing Capital International Airport Co ( (HK:0694) ).

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited announced an anticipated reduction in net loss for the first half of 2025, with expected losses between RMB120 million and RMB200 million, compared to RMB380 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to the recovery in China’s aviation market, which saw increased aircraft movements and passenger and cargo throughput, although international market pressures continue to impact the company’s operations.

More about Beijing Capital International Airport Co

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited operates in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on managing and operating the Beijing Capital International Airport. The company is involved in providing airport services, including passenger and cargo handling, and plays a significant role in China’s aviation market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,776,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.74B

