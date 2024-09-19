Beijing Airport Adjusts Retail Management Agreement Terms

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. has amended its agreement with Beijing Airport Commercial and Trading to adjust the revenue allocation model and management fees in response to market changes. The changes, effective for the 2024-2026 term, also entail revised transaction caps for the services provided in the airport’s international areas. This move aligns with the Listing Rules requirements for continued connected transactions and does not require independent shareholder approval.

