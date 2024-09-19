Beijing Airport Adjusts Advertising Management Terms

Beijing Capital International Airport Co (HK:0694) has released an update.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co has revised its Advertising Management Agreement with Beijing Airport Media to amend terms and fee structures due to shifts in the external market, impacting revenue allocation models. The adjusted agreement, which affects the management of advertising resources at the airport, has led to changes in the annual caps and is in compliance with the Listing Rules. These modifications are significant enough to require reporting and review but do not necessitate shareholder approval.

