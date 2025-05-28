Beijing Airdoc Technology Announces 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Beijing Airdoc Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2251) ).

Beijing Airdoc Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 27, 2025, where shareholders will consider various resolutions. These include approving the company’s 2024 reports, financial accounts, profit distribution plan, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the AGM will address the appointment of Mr. WEI Yubo as an executive director and the use of idle funds for cash management. Special resolutions will cover mandates for issuing new shares and repurchasing H shares. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s strategic financial management and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Beijing Airdoc Technology Co. Ltd. Class H

Beijing Airdoc Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. The company is known for its focus on developing advanced AI-driven healthcare solutions, primarily targeting the medical imaging and diagnostics market.

Average Trading Volume: 113,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.64B

For detailed information about 2251 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.