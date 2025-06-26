BeiGene’s Zanubrutinib Study: A Potential Game-Changer for B-Cell Lymphoma Treatment

Beigene, Ltd. ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

BeiGene, Ltd. is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2, Multicenter, Single-arm Study of Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) in Patients With Previously Treated B-Cell Lymphoma Intolerant of Prior Treatment With Ibrutinib and/or Acalabrutinib. The study aims to evaluate the safety of zanubrutinib in patients with various types of B-cell lymphoma who have shown intolerance to previous treatments with ibrutinib and/or acalabrutinib. This research is significant as it seeks to provide an alternative treatment option for patients who cannot tolerate existing therapies.

The intervention being tested is zanubrutinib, an experimental drug administered orally to patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma, Waldenström macroglobulinemia, mantle cell lymphoma, or marginal zone lymphoma. The purpose of zanubrutinib is to offer a safer alternative for patients intolerant to other Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

The study is designed as an interventional, single-group assignment with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. This straightforward design allows for a clear assessment of zanubrutinib’s safety profile in the targeted patient population.

The study began on October 15, 2019, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The latest update was submitted on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors as they indicate the study’s progression and potential upcoming results.

The update on this study could positively impact BeiGene’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in the company’s innovative treatment solutions. As zanubrutinib targets a niche market of patients intolerant to other treatments, it could position BeiGene favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue