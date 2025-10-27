BeiGene’s Promising Study on Zanubrutinib for Lymphoma: A Potential Game Changer

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Open-Label Multicenter Study of Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) Plus Anti-CD20 Antibodies Versus Lenalidomide Plus Rituximab in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular or Marginal Zone Lymphoma aims to evaluate the efficacy of zanubrutinib combined with anti-CD20 antibodies compared to lenalidomide plus rituximab in treating relapsed/refractory follicular and marginal zone lymphoma. The study’s primary goal is to measure progression-free survival, providing crucial insights into better treatment options for these conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two main interventions: zanubrutinib combined with either obinutuzumab or rituximab, and lenalidomide combined with rituximab. Zanubrutinib is an oral drug designed to inhibit cancer cell growth, while obinutuzumab and rituximab are antibodies targeting specific proteins on cancer cells to enhance immune response.

Study Design: This is an interventional, randomized, open-label study with a parallel assignment. Participants are randomly allocated to different treatment arms, with no masking involved. The primary purpose is to assess the treatment’s effectiveness in improving patient outcomes.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 27, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are critical as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study by BeiGene could significantly impact the company’s stock performance, especially if the results demonstrate superior efficacy of zanubrutinib. Positive outcomes may enhance investor confidence and position BeiGene favorably against competitors in the lymphoma treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

