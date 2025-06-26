Beigene’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Lymphoma Treatment

Beigene, Ltd. ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Beigene, Ltd. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Open-Label Multicenter Study of Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) Plus Anti-CD20 Antibodies Versus Lenalidomide Plus Rituximab in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular or Marginal Zone Lymphoma. The study aims to compare the efficacy of zanubrutinib plus anti-CD20 antibodies with lenalidomide plus rituximab in treating relapsed or refractory follicular and marginal zone lymphoma, focusing on progression-free survival.

The study tests two main interventions: zanubrutinib combined with obinutuzumab or rituximab, and lenalidomide combined with rituximab. Zanubrutinib is an oral drug intended to treat specific lymphomas by inhibiting certain proteins, while obinutuzumab and rituximab are antibodies that target cancer cells.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, aiming primarily at treatment. Participants are allocated randomly to different treatment arms to compare the effectiveness of the interventions.

The study began on March 10, 2022, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on June 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Beigene’s market position, potentially boosting its stock if results are favorable. Positive results might also influence investor sentiment positively, particularly in the competitive oncology market where effective new treatments are highly valued.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

