BeiGene Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Reduced Losses

BeiGene Ltd. has reported a significant increase in total revenues of 61.1%, reaching about $1.68 billion for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite higher revenues, the company’s net loss decreased by approximately 49.1% to around $371.6 million, with a reduced loss per share from $0.54 to $0.27. This financial performance indicates robust sales growth and improved cost management over the period.

