BeiGene Ltd. Employees Buy Shares Under Company Plan

BeiGene Ltd. has announced the completion of a share purchase period under its 2018 Employee Share Purchase Plan, where participating employees bought a total of 79,692 ADSs, representing roughly 0.075% of the company’s total issued shares. The shares were acquired at a 15% discount, with no clawback mechanism, and 4,953,682 shares remain available for future grants under the plan. This move is seen as a way to align employee interests with the company’s growth and market competitiveness.

