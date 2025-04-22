Beghelli S.p.A. Faces Delisting from Euronext Milan

The latest update is out from Beghelli SPA ( (IT:BE) ).

Beghelli S.p.A. announced the suspension and subsequent delisting of its ordinary shares from Euronext Milan, as ordered by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. This development has led to the postponement of the company’s board meeting for the approval of the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The delisting could impact Beghelli’s market operations and investor relations, potentially affecting its strategic positioning in the industry.

Beghelli S.p.A., founded in 1982, is a leader in the emergency lighting sector and also specializes in professional technical lighting, photovoltaic systems, home automation, and security systems. The company is known for its focus on technological innovation and product design, with a strong market presence in Europe, the Far East, and North America, and a commercial reach in over 140 countries.

YTD Price Performance: -1.60%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €67.14M

