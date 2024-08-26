Beforepay Group Reports Profitable Growth

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited reported a significant turnaround with revenues increasing by 15% to over $35 million and net profit after tax surging to $3.86 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, recovering from a previous loss of $6.63 million. The company’s net tangible assets per share also saw a slight increase from $0.58 to $0.62. During this period, Beforepay did not declare any dividends and expanded its portfolio by registering a new wholly-owned subsidiary, BPG Credit Pty Ltd.

For further insights into AU:B4P stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.