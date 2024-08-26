Beforepay Group Publishes Corporate Governance Report

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has announced that their corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024 is now available on their website. This statement, current as of August 27, 2024, details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations and is approved by the board. Investors and stakeholders can access the document at Beforepay’s investor hub online, ensuring transparency in their corporate governance practices.

