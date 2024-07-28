Beforepay Group Marks Profitable Quarter, Eyes New Product Launch

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited reports a profitable fourth quarter in FY24, with a net profit before tax of $1.4 million and an EBITDA of $2.7 million, marking their fourth consecutive quarterly profit. The company has seen an increase in active users and is launching a new loan product in FY25, subject to regulatory approval. Additionally, their new enterprise business, Carrington Labs, is showing promise with a strong pipeline of international opportunities.

For further insights into AU:B4P stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.