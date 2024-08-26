Beforepay Group Issues FY24 Results with Investor Caveats

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has released its FY24 annual results, cautioning investors that the financial data contains non-IFRS information, which may not be comparable to standard Australian Accounting Standards. The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements in the presentation should not be seen as guarantees of future performance and disclaims any liability for the accuracy or reliability of the presentation contents. Investors are advised to exercise independent judgment and not to rely solely on this information for making investment decisions.

