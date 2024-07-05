Beforepay Director’s Stake Changes Post-Options Expiry

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has reported a significant change in Director Daniel Moss’s interests, indicating an expiry of 799,900 unlisted options on 30 June 2024 without exercise or conversion. The change leaves Moss with direct and indirect shareholdings, but without these specific options, reflecting a notable alteration in his financial stake in the company. The remaining securities include both direct shares and unlisted options with expiry dates in 2027 and 2028.

