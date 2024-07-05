Beforepay Director’s Shareholding Adjustment

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has reported a change in the interests of director Patrick Tuttle, where he has disposed of 53,500 unlisted options due to their expiry without exercise or conversion as of 30 June 2024. Tuttle continues to hold 29,326 ordinary shares indirectly through Eccleston Corporation Pty Limited, as well as 83,613 and 59,952 unlisted options expiring in 2027 and 2028 respectively. The change signifies a notable shift in Tuttle’s financial stake in the company.

