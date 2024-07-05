Beforepay Director’s Options Expire Unexercised

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited’s Director Stefan Urosevic experienced a notable change in interests, with the expiry of 799,900 unlisted options due to non-exercise by the end of June 2024. This adjustment leaves Urosevic with indirect holdings in various entities and direct interests in over 140,000 additional unlisted options with expiry dates in 2027 and 2028. These movements are part of the ongoing disclosures required by the Corporations Act and are essential for investors monitoring director’s stakes in the company.

For further insights into AU:B4P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.