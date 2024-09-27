Beforepay Director’s New Equity Incentive

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has disclosed a change in director Patrick Tuttle’s interest, with the acquisition of 29,905 unlisted options exercisable at $1.086 each, expiring on 20 September 2029, under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan. Following this change, Tuttle holds a total of 83,613 unlisted options expiring in June 2027, 59,952 expiring in June 2028, and the newly acquired options, alongside 29,326 fully paid ordinary shares through Eccleston Corporation Pty Limited.

