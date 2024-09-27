Beforepay Director’s Holdings Update

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has announced that Director Brian Hartzer’s interest in the company has changed, with the acquisition of 29,905 unlisted options exercisable at $1.086 each, expiring on 20th September 2029. These options were issued under the Equity Incentive Plan according to the terms detailed in the Replacement Prospectus dated 29th November 2021. Hartzer now holds a total of 217,013 ordinary shares and various options with different expiry dates and exercise prices.

