Beforepay Director’s Equity Interest Shifts

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has announced a change in director Stefan Urosevic’s interest in the company, with the acquisition of 29,905 unlisted options exercisable at $1.086 each, expiring on 20 September 2029. No securities were disposed of in the process, and the change is part of the company’s Equity Incentive Plan as outlined in their Replacement Prospectus. This adjustment in director’s interests underscores the ongoing financial developments within Beforepay Group Limited.

For further insights into AU:B4P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.