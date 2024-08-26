Beforepay Celebrates First Full-Year Profit

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has announced its first-ever full-year profit before tax of $3.9 million and EBITDA of $8.5 million for FY24, marking a significant financial milestone for the company. The firm experienced a 66% growth in net transaction margin and a reduction in net defaults, reflecting strong credit performance. Additionally, Beforepay reported a surge in user growth with record active users and is preparing to launch a new loan product in FY25 following the acquisition of an Australian Credit Licence.

