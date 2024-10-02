Beeks Cloud Group Schedules Annual Results Briefing

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (GB:BKS) has released an update.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC, a cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, will announce its annual financial results on October 7, 2024, and host a live investor presentation through Investor Meet Company the following day. Open to all, the event offers an opportunity for shareholders to engage and pose questions. The company specializes in low-latency cloud solutions tailored for the finance sector and prides itself on robust security and continued growth since its 2011 inception.

