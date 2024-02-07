Becton Dickinson Launches Billion-Dollar Note Offerings

Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) has released an update.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has recently initiated agreements with major financial institutions for the sale of notes worth over a billion dollars in two separate offerings, with proceeds aimed at repaying existing debts maturing in 2024. The offerings consist of $625 million in 4.874% notes due in 2029, $550 million in 5.110% notes due in 2034, and €750 million in 3.519% notes due in 2031. Completion is anticipated around February 8, 2024, with any temporary surplus funds to be used for general corporate purposes.

