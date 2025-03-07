tiprankstipranks
Company Announcements

Becle’s 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Market Challenges

Becle’s 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Market Challenges

Becle Sab De Cv ( (BCCLF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Becle Sab De Cv presented to its investors.

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V., also known as Cuervo, is a leading global producer in the spirits industry, renowned as the world’s largest tequila producer. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, including iconic names like Jose Cuervo and innovative offerings such as 1800 and Kraken, distributed across more than 85 countries.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, Becle reported a mixed financial performance. The company saw an increase in gross and EBITDA margins, with the fourth quarter gross margin rising by 150 basis points and EBITDA margin by 250 basis points. However, net sales for the quarter decreased by 2.0% compared to the previous year, primarily due to a significant volume decline in the U.S. and Canada. Despite these challenges, the company generated a substantial net cash flow from operating activities, amounting to $3.5 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, driven by inventory right-sizing efforts.

Key financial metrics for the full year 2024 showed a slight decline in net sales by 0.9% year-over-year, while gross profit increased by 4.6%. The company managed to expand its gross margin by 280 basis points, attributed to lower input costs and favorable currency effects. EBITDA for the year rose by 21.7%, reflecting improved operational efficiency. However, net income for the year fell by 16.3%, impacted by foreign exchange losses due to the depreciation of the Mexican Peso.

Looking ahead, Becle’s management remains focused on stabilizing and building upon market share gains achieved in 2024. The company aims to align shipments with depletions, sustain premiumization efforts, and enhance operational resilience. While growth expectations are modest, Becle is committed to optimizing performance through strategic execution and agility in response to evolving market conditions and consumer trends.

