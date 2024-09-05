Beazley Continues Share Buyback Initiative

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has actively continued its share repurchase program, buying back 205,064 ordinary shares for cancellation on September 5, 2024, with prices ranging from 776.00p to 787.00p. This latest transaction is part of a larger initiative announced on March 8, 2024, which has seen the company repurchase over 33 million shares to date. The buyback was executed through Deutsche Numis, indicating Beazley’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.