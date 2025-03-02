Beauvais Capital Increases Stake in Xref Ltd

Xref Ltd ( (AU:XF1) ) has issued an update.

Xref Ltd, a company in the technology sector, has seen a change in the substantial holding of its shares. Beauvais Capital Pty Ltd, acting as trustee for The Reginald Hector Trust, increased its voting power in Xref Ltd from 5.20% to 6.80% through market purchases, now holding 13,061,276 ordinary shares. This change in shareholding may indicate increased confidence or strategic interest in Xref Ltd by Beauvais Capital, potentially impacting the company’s market position and stakeholder relations.

More about Xref Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -39.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,064,355

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$24.96M

