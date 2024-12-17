Beauty Health Appoints Stephen Fanning to Board

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Beauty Health ( (SKIN) ) has shared an announcement.

The BeautyHealth Company has appointed Stephen J. Fanning to its Board of Directors, effective December 12, 2024. Fanning brings extensive experience in the medical aesthetics field, having previously held leadership roles in companies such as Hydrafacial, Spectrum Solutions, and Z-Medica. His appointment is expected to drive global growth and enhance the company’s market positioning, as emphasized by BeautyHealth’s Executive Chairman Brent Saunders. Fanning’s expertise is seen as instrumental in realizing Hydrafacial’s worldwide growth potential, and he will serve on both the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and the Audit Committee of the Board, which now comprises eight directors.

More about Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) operates at the intersection of medtech and beauty, offering a range of skin health experiences through its pioneering brands such as Hydrafacial, SkinStylus, and Keravive. The company focuses on delivering personalized skin health solutions for all demographics, and is committed to conducting its business sustainably to benefit communities and the planet.

YTD Price Performance: -49.84%

Average Trading Volume: 824,875

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $193.6M

