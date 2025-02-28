Beauty Health Announces New Executive Appointments

Beauty Health ( (SKIN) ) has provided an update.

On February 25, 2025, The Beauty Health Company announced the designation of Ronald Menezes and Sheri Lewis as executive officers due to the expanded scope of their roles, making them subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act. Ronald Menezes, appointed as Chief Revenue Officer on October 15, 2024, will lead global sales and business development, leveraging his extensive experience in the medical aesthetics industry to drive revenue growth. Sheri Lewis, appointed as Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer on April 9, 2024, will oversee global supply chain strategies, drawing from her leadership experience at Avantor and Medtronic to enhance operational performance. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership team and support its strategic growth initiatives.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global leader in skin health experiences, offering innovative products such as Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. The company focuses on personalizing skin health for all demographics and is committed to sustainable business practices.

