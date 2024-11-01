Beauty Farm’s Strategic Wealth Management Moves

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. (HK:2373) has released an update.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. has announced two significant subscriptions of wealth management products totaling RMB200 million through Beijing Palaispa, aimed at optimizing the use of idle funds. The transactions, made with SPD Bank, include principal-guaranteed products linked to the EUR/USD exchange rate, and have been classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to their aggregated percentage ratio. This strategic financial move highlights the company’s proactive approach to managing its assets.

