Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. Announces Share Repurchase

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has shared an update.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. announced a voluntary share repurchase, acquiring 30,000 shares on October 28, 2025, as part of a broader initiative that has seen the repurchase of 445,000 shares since October 15, 2025. The board believes the current share price undervalues the company’s intrinsic worth and prospects, and the repurchase is intended to enhance market value and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2373) stock is a Hold with a HK$37.00 price target.

More about Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc.

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. operates in the medical and health industry, focusing on providing health and beauty services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 530,731

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.51B

