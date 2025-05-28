Beauty Farm Expands Stake in Guangzhou Naturade to 90%

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has issued an update.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. announced the acquisition of an additional 20% equity interest in its subsidiary, Guangzhou Naturade, for RMB100 million, increasing its total ownership to 90%. This acquisition aims to strengthen the company’s ‘beauty and health’ ecosystem, enhance business synergy, and support long-term sustainable development.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. operates in the beauty and health sector, focusing on traditional Chinese medicine and Eastern intelligent beauty and healthcare concepts. The company leverages science and technology to enhance its offerings and has a significant presence in the market with over 550 stores.

Average Trading Volume: 295,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.37B

