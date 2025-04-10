Beauce Gold Fields Launches Drilling Campaign and Announces Private Placement

Beauce Gold Fields ( (TSE:BGF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beauce Gold Fields has received authorization from Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources for a diamond drilling campaign and bulk sampling program targeting the antiform Saddle Reef structure, a likely source of historical placer gold deposits. The company plans to drill seven holes across the Giroux and Grondin Zones, with further exploration based on initial results. Additionally, Beauce Gold Fields is initiating a non-brokered private placement to raise $300,000 for corporate purposes, with a focus on accredited investors.

Beauce Gold Fields is a mining company focused on exploring and developing gold resources in southern Quebec, Canada. The company targets high-priority zones along geological structures believed to be the source of historical placer gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 39,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.78M

